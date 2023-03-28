Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

