Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NTRS stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

