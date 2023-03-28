Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

DECK stock opened at $448.14 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $450.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.