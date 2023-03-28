Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,577 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

