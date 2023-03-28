Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Activity

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.