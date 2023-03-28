Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ryanair

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.