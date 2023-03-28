Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 4,339 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JVAL stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

