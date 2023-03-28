Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.41 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

