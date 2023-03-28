Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

