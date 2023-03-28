Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1,972.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

Shares of IEX opened at $221.73 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

