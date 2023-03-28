Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

