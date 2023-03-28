Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

