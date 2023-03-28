Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $124,187,567.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

