Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $122,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 614.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.