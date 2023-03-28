Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $123,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

