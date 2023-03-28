Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.