Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN stock opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.