Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AROC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Trading Up 2.8 %

AROC stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.