Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $147,000 Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.4% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

