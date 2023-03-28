Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 125,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

