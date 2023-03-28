Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

