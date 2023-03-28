Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 469.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $70,641,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $4,779,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.