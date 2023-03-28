Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDCX opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TDCX Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDCX Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.