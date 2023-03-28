Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

