Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,105 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.