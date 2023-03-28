Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,419 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 295.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

