Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,428 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

