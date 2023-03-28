Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

