Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.