Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.7 %

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.