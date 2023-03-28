Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,833,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,074,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 513,024 shares of company stock valued at $45,880,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

