Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

