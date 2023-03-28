Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.