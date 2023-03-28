Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Paychex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

