Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

