Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.