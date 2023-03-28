Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
SCHA stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
