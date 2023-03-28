Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

