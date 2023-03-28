Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,128,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

