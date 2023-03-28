Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SAIC opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.69.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
