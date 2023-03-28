Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

