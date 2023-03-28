Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

