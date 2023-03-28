Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,165 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMST opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

