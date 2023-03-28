Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

