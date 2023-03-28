Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 716 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $489.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.37.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

