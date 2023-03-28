Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after buying an additional 1,126,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after buying an additional 470,416 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.