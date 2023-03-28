Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

