Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $17,098,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

