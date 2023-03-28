Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average is $234.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.