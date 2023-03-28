Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $308.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.12. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

